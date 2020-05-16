Hwy 39 improvement project begins May 13 in Duluth (May 6, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — A major improvement project on Hwy 39 is scheduled to begin Monday, May 13 in Duluth. The project consists of city utility work, installation of a storm water system, resurfacing, sidewalk upgrades and selective tree clearing.

Motorists will be restricted to a single lane beginning Monday, May 13. In mid-June a short detour will be in place.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late-summer, 2019.

Please check the project website for additional details. mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy39

