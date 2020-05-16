Hwy 6 resurfacing, improvement project begins May 14 in northern Itasca, Koochiching Counties (May 7, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — A resurfacing and improvement project begins Tuesday, May 14 on Hwy 6 in northern Itasca and Koochiching Counties.

Motorists will be restricted to a single lane directed by flaggers and/or a pilot car during the project.

The project includes the following improvements:

Culvert replacement and repair work, three new truck pull-off lanes for northbound trucks and guardrail upgrades at the north two Bigfork River Bridges. This work will be done between late-May and mid-June 2019.

Intersection upgrades at the junction of Hwy 6 and Hwy 71 in Big Falls, paving from the north junction of Hwy 1 in northeast Itasca County to Big Falls in Koochiching County. This work will be done between mid-June and mid-August 2019.

Please visit the project website for more information. mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-6-resurfacing

