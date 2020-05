DULUTH, Minn. — A bridge removal project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 20 on Hwy 23 in Carlton County. Hwy 23 will be closed to through-traffic between County Road 4 and County Road 1. Motorists will be detoured around the closed area.

The SOO Line Railroad bridge will be removed and will not be replaced.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early-July, 2019.

Please visit the project website for additional information. mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23bridge-removal

###