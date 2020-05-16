Hwy 19 east of Henderson opens….for now (May 7, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Hwy 19 east of Henderson is expected to open to traffic around 5 p.m. today, May 7 after being closed since March 19 due to flooding. However, forecasted Minnesota River levels may result in another closure early next week depending upon the amount of rainfall received from predicted rains this week.

Crews have been busy clearing debris and rebuilding the shoulders since the flood waters resided over the weekend. Hwy 19 is the last flooded road to open in south central Minnesota.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, follow MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndot on Twitter.

###