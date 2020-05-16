Park Rapids residents encouraged to attend Hwy 71 construction open house May 13 (May 8, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Park Rapids residents are encouraged to attend an open house for the construction of Hwy 71 south of Park Rapids on Monday, May 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the County Board Room at the Hubbard County Government Center, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids.

Along with the contractor, staff from MnDOT and the City, will be present to answer questions about the project and construction timeline. Construction on the highway may begin as early as June 3, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to construct a roundabout on Hwy 71 at the intersection with Hubbard County Roads 15 and 53. The project also includes grading and resurfacing north to Eighth Street, storm sewer replacement, and with the City of Park Rapids, resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads, storm sewer and watermains.

Work will begin on Eleventh Street and the frontage roads, followed by work on Hwy 71 north of County Roads 15 and 53. The roundabout will be completed last.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions, intersection closures, and detours. Access to local businesses will be maintained. The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Gladen Construction, Inc. of Laporte was awarded the project with a bid of $4,274,512.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

###