Construction begins May 13 on Hwy 28/29 from Glenwood to Starbuck (May 8, 2019)

Road to close to thru-traffic through early July

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Beginning Monday, May 13, Hwy 28/29 from Glenwood to Starbuck will be closed as crews begin road construction. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 29 south of Starbuck, Pope County Road 18 and Hwy 104.

Crews will resurface, widen shoulders, and construct a bypass lane at County Road 24 and left turn lanes at Golf Course Road. The project is expected to be completed by early July, weather permitting.

Access to businesses and residences along the work zone will be maintained during construction, and school bus operations should not be affected. Local traffic should watch for directional signs, which may change daily depending on where crews are working. Thru-traffic must use the detour route.

Riley Bros Construction, based out of Morris, is the prime contractor for the $6.2 million project. For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy29glenwood.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###