Highway 40 Milan Bridge project begins May 13 (May 9, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation Hwy 40 Milan Bridge project begins May 13, 2019, depending on water levels.

The project includes the replacement of the bridge on Hwy 40 that crosses Lac qui Parle Lake, known as the Milan Bridge, which is located three miles west of Milan. The project also includes pedestrian access improvements. Historical elements will be incorporated into the new bridge through the use of iron railing on both sides of the bridge. Stonework will be hand placed to closely match the original construction done by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.

A detour is required for this project. Beginning May 13, traffic will be routed on U.S. Hwy 59/Hwy 7, Chippewa County Road 14, Lac qui Parle County Roads 20, 31, and 33. During the project, access to the DNR boat landing, campground and fishing pier will remain open and be available from the east side of the project only.

Benefits of the project include a safer and wider bridge, and pedestrian access improvements which comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The bridge is projected to be open to traffic October 1, 2019, and the project to be complete November 16, 2019. The project is estimated to cost $7.7 million. Robert R. Schroeder Construction Company of Glenwood, Minn., is the contractor.

Visit www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy40-bridge-milan for project updates.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###