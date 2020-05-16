Hwy 27 bridge opens, short detour east of Mississippi River in Little Falls begins May 11 (May 8, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. — Motorists who travel Hwy 27 in Little Falls may encounter delays after the Hwy 27 bridge spanning the Mississippi River opens, and another short segment of Highway 27 in Little Falls closes, Saturday, May 11.

Motorists should plan for the following beginning Saturday, May 11:

All lanes of Hwy 27 between Front Street and Lindbergh Drive, including the Hwy 27 bridge spanning the Mississippi River, will open.

After crews open the Hwy 27 bridge, Hwy 27 between Front Street and Fourth Street E will close. The short detour will direct motorists one block south along Front Street, First Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE.

Commercial trucks must continue to use the truck detour along Hwy 10 and County Road 214.

All lanes of Hwy 27 between Front Street and Fourth Street E will open in August.

The closure and short detour are part of a project that will improve Hwy 27 and other infrastructure through downtown Little Falls in 2019. All businesses in downtown Little Falls will remain open and accessible throughout the project, although routes will occasionally change.

When complete, the project will reconstruct or resurface two miles of Hwy 27 between 15th Street SW and Ninth Street, install new underground utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk, improve signals, add new bike lanes through downtown Little Falls and improve short segments of local roads.

To sign up to have email updates with advanced notice of traffic sent directly to your inbox, or to get more project information and maps, visit the project website. For updates on Twitter, follow @MnDOTCentral.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check www.511mn.org.

