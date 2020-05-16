Hwy 55 lanes close intermittently in Maple Lake beginning May 13 (May 9, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists on Hwy 55 in Maple Lake will encounter work crews, equipment and potential delays as segments of the road are intermittently reduced to a single lane, and the Hwy 55/County Road 8 intersection is temporarily converted to a four-way stop, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 13 through late-May.

Also, Hwy 55 between Annandale Boulevard and County Road 7/County Road 37 in Maple Lake remains closed to through traffic, but open to local traffic; the signed detour follows County Road 5 and County Road 37. There is no construction on Hwy 55 between County Road 5 and Annandale Boulevard.

All local businesses and residences located along Hwy 55 will remain accessible throughout the closures. Motorists should contact local businesses directly to get the best direct route to their individual locations.

All lanes of Hwy 55 between Annandale Boulevard and Maple Lake will open in early-June. After those lanes open, Hwy 55 between Maple Lake and Buffalo will close for up to six weeks. More information on that closure will be issued as details become available.

The closures are part of a project that will reconstruct and improve Hwy 55 between Annandale and Buffalo in 2019. The project will reconstruct 12 miles of Hwy 55 between Annandale Boulevard in Annandale and Highway 25 in Buffalo, install a new center left-turn lane near County Road 8/Oak Avenue to 53rd Street NW in Maple Lake, repair or replace underground pipes and remove cattle passes, improve pedestrian access and the signal at Wright County Road 8/Oak Avenue, upgrade guardrail and install rumble strips. When complete, the project will result in a smoother ride with long-life pavement, enhance traffic flow in Maple Lake, improve safety, mobility and drainage along the corridor.

To have project updates including advance notice of future traffic changes sent directly to your inbox, visit the project’s website and click the “Email Updates” icon in the right-hand column. Signing up typically takes two minutes or less.

For information on other projects in Wright, Sherburne, Stearns and other counties in central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d3.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

