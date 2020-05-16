Highway 93 at Henderson closing due to flooding (May 9, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — (11 a.m.) Hwy 93 from Hwy 169 to Henderson closed at 11 a.m. today, May 9 due to flooding on the Rush River.

Motorists are advised to use Hwy 19 into Henderson for the time being. If Minnesota River level forecasts hold true, Hwy 19 may close over the weekend.

Hwy 93 was previously closed from March 16 to April 30 due to flooding. MnDOT crews have only been able to make temporary repairs to date. Hwy 19 only recently reopened from flooding on Tuesday, May 7.

Highways closed:

Hwy 93 east of Henderson (closed May 9)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndot on Twitter.

