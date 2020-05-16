Hwy 175 remains closed indefinitely near Hallock due to flooding (May 9, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Hwy 175 in northwest Minnesota remains closed indefinitely due to flooding. MnDOT crews are closely monitoring water levels and analyzing the damage.

Traffic will detour to Hwy 75, then north on 171 through St. Vincent to Interstate 29.

Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

###