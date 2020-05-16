There were 8,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,645 in the last 365 days.

Lane closure on Interstate 94 near Hwy 336 in Moorhead begins Monday (May 9, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near Moorhead will encounter a lane closure for approximately one mile, just east of the northbound Hwy 336 exit ramp, starting at 7 a.m., on Monday, May 13. Crews will be completing concrete patching in the right lane.

The right lane will be closed until noon on Monday, May 20, weather permitting, to allow the concrete to cure.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

