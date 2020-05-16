I-90 Fairmont to Blue Earth construction restrictions begin week of May 20 (May 10, 2019)

Three local bridges to close May 13 for about 2 months

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists are advised that Interstate 90 from Fairmont to Blue Earth will be restricted to a two-way, head to head situation in the eastbound lanes during the week of May 20, weather permitting, as crews work to preserve the interstate system.

In addition, three local overpasses will close Monday, May 13 for about two months. The local bridge closures include:

230th Avenue

Martin County Road 59 (290th Avenue)

Faribault County Road 5 (345th Avenue)

The bridge/overpass closures are necessary to build new approach panels, overlay the decks, make structural repairs and improve guardrail. The I-90 bridges have not had major updates since their installation over 45 years ago. Local traffic can cross I-90 at either Martin County Road 53 or Faribault County Road 1.

Speeds on I-90 will also be reduced and periodic ramp closures can also be expected for westbound traffic at County Road 53 and County Road 1. Hwy 15 ramps to and from I-90 will close for about 3 weeks later in the season to avoid the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally traffic.

The 2019-20 project includes resurfacing the sixteen miles of both westbound (2019) and eastbound (2020) interstate lanes with concrete for a long-term fix as well as making improvements at bridges, culverts and drainage pipes. The project also includes adding interchange lighting at County Highways 53 and 1.

More information and maps of the traffic impacts can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth.

Croell, Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa was awarded the project with a bid of $38,540,707.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

###