Hwy 93 at Henderson expected to open today (May 10, 2019)

Hwy 19 east of Henderson likely to close over weekend

MANKATO, Minn. — (9 a.m.) Hwy 93 from Hwy 169 to Henderson is expected to reopen after 11 a.m. today, Friday, May 10 after being closed at 11 a.m. on May 9 due to flooding on the Rush River. The Rush River has receded, however, Hwy 93 motorists are advised to use caution as the water is still close to the roadway.

Area motorists are also advised that Hwy 19 from Hwy 169 to Henderson will likely close due to flooding on the Minnesota River over the weekend, according to National Weather Service river forecasts.

Highway 93 was previously closed from March 16 to April 30 due to flooding. MnDOT crews have only been able to make temporary repairs to date. Hwy 19 only recently reopened from flooding on Tuesday, May 7.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

###