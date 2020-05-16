Interstate 94 in Monticello reduced to single lane overnight beginning May 14 (May 10, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists who travel Interstate 94 beneath the new Fallon Avenue overpass in Monticello, located between Hwy 25 and County Road 18, may encounter slow or stopped traffic and delays while the road is reduced to a single lane overnight beginning Tuesday, May 14.

The initial lane closures will begin on westbound I-94 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., Sunday evenings through Saturday mornings. After the westbound I-94 closures are complete, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane overnight, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes of I-94 in Monticello will open in late-May/early-June. The schedule is weather dependent.

The closures are needed while crews paint the new Fallon Avenue bridge spanning I-94 in Monticello. The bridge was completed in late-fall 2018 as part of a major project that constructed a new roadway spanning I-94. The new roadway connects Fallon Avenue to Seventh Street, and includes the new Fallon Avenue bridge, three new roundabouts plus additional sidewalk and trail connections. The project has decreased congestion and improved mobility and safety for motorists and pedestrians in Monticello, while also providing improved access to schools and businesses on the south side of I-94 in Monticello.

The project was led by the city of Monticello. For more information, visit ci.monticello.mn.us/projects.

For information on MnDOT projects in Wright County, visit mndot.gov/d3/construct.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org .

