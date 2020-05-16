There were 8,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,645 in the last 365 days.

Segments of Hwy 24 Clearwater to Annandale reduced to single lane beginning May 14 (May 10, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel Hwy 24 between Interstate 94 in Clearwater and Hwy 55 in Annandale should plan their travel and expect delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Tuesday, May 14.

The lane closures will occur from sunrise to sunset, and is scheduled to be complete by mid-June.

Flaggers and a pilot car will allow one-way, alternating traffic through the daily work zone. Motorists must obey the flaggers and follow the pilot car through the work zone.

Also, drivers entering a work zone from a road or driveway which intersects Hwy 24 must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

The lane closures are needed while crews resurface the road. When complete, the project will result in a smoother ride and extend the life of the road along 13 miles of Hwy 24.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

# # #

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.