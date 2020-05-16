There were 8,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,645 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 14 Tracy to Revere project starts May 13 (May 10, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation Hwy 14 Tracy to Revere project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 13, 2019. It had been delayed due to weather. The new projected completion date is July 26, 2019.

The project includes the resurfacing of Hwy 14 from Tracy to Revere. The project also includes culvert repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

The project requires a detour, which begins May 13. The detour route uses Lyon County Roads 9, 2, and 11, as well as Redwood County Roads 4 and 7. Hwy 14 will be closed during construction. Work crews will provide access to homes and businesses located along the construction route.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, enhanced safety at intersections, and pedestrian crossing improvements which comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The estimated project cost is $5.1 million. Duininck Inc. is the contractor for the project.

For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy14tracytorevere.

