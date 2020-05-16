Prescribed fire scheduled today near Hwy 23 from Richmond to Cold Spring (May 13, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Residents and motorists near Highway 23 between Richmond and Cold Spring may see smoke from prescribed fires Monday, May 13.

Traffic should not be affected and all roadways will remain open.

Motorists approaching any prescribed fire work zone should slow down, watch for crews, and navigate with caution.

Prescribed fires are controlled by trained crews and conducted within MnDOT rights of way during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness. MnDOT performs the prescribed burning of grassland vegetation along many roadsides and on state owned properties, which provides for optimal vegetation health. Healthy roadside vegetation provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, conveys runoff, and treats stormwater runoff. Healthy roadside vegetation also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive. Fire also promotes tall native grasses and forbs that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed, which saves taxpayer money.

For more information on MnDOT’s prescribed fire vegetation management program, visit mndot.gov/roadsides/vegetation/fire.html.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

