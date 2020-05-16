Additional lane closures continue on Hwys 55, 59 and 79 in Elbow Lake (May 13, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highways 55, 59 and 79 will encounter additional lane closures and parking restrictions in Elbow Lake. The eastbound lane on Highways 59 and 79 is closed as crews remove pavement and prepare the roadway for concrete work, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14, weather permitting.

Southbound Highway 55 also remains closed for at least two weeks as crews complete storm sewer and concrete work.

Access to businesses and residences along the work zone will be maintained during construction. Cross-street intersections on Highway 55 may temporarily close in areas where crews are working.

The public is invited to attend weekly informational meetings each Tuesday at noon to get construction updates, upcoming traffic impacts and to ask questions. Those meetings will be held at the Grant County Office Building, 15 Central Avenue N, Elbow Lake. Representatives from the prime contractor (Riley Bros Construction) and MnDOT will be available to answer questions and listen to concerns.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. Upon completion, motorists will experience a smoother road surface; pedestrian accessibility improvements, including upgraded sidewalks and curb ramps; and storm sewer upgrades.

For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/elbowlake.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones, obey traffic control and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

###