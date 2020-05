DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have reopened U.S. Highway 12, from the U.S. Highway 75/Highway 7 intersection in Ortonville to Big Stone County Road 23. This portion of the road had been closed since early April due to flooding.

The water has receded off the highway.

