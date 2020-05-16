Detour lifted for Hwy 52 paving project from Marion to Chatfield; new detour begins in 3 weeks (May 13, 2019)

CHATFIELD, Minn. – The detour of Highway 52 near Chatfield was lifted Monday, May 13 as crews finished the first stage of culvert replacement, but motorists can expect delays as crews do paving work along the highway to Marion, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

With the first stage complete, motorists can again drive on Highway 52 from Chatfield to Marion near Interstate 90. Paving work will be occurring, so there will be flaggers stopping traffic for short periods to allow traffic in both directions to be able to take turns in the open lane that’s not being paved at the time.

A new detour will begin in three weeks on June 3.

Traffic will then be detoured from June 3 until Aug. 6 to replace three box culverts between Olmsted Co. Rd 16 and Olmsted Co. Rd 7 North. Traffic will be detoured from Hwy 52 to Olmsted Co. Rd 7 to I-90. Remaining paving work will be done under traffic. Work in the Chatfield city limits does not require a traffic detour.

In Chatfield, crews will make sidewalk and pedestrian ramp accessibility improvements and replace traffic signals. Construction work downtown should be completed in late July before Chatfield’s Western Days community celebration.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-marion-chatfield/index.html. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

