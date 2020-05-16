Open house scheduled to discuss future Hwy 61 improvement project in Lake County (May 14, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house Monday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the new Lake County Highway Department facility at 1513 Highway 2, Two Harbors 55616. The open house is being held to discuss a MnDOT project scheduled for 2022.

The project includes resurfacing and an intersection modification just south of Two Harbors at County Road 9 (Sonju intersection). MnDOT is proposing to reconstruct the intersection with a Reduced Conflict Intersection. The open house will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, share their opinions and ask questions.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.

