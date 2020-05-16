There were 8,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,645 in the last 365 days.

Routine ramp inspections, closures scheduled May 20, 21 in Duluth (May 14, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists travelling on Interstate 35 in Duluth may encounter temporary ramp closures while crews do routine ramp inspections Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21.

Monday, May 20 The northbound I-35 off-ramp to 40th Avenue West will close. This ramp is expected to be closed from about 9 a.m. to noon.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from 40th Avenue West will close. This ramp is expected to be closed from about noon to about 3 p.m.

There will be no posted detours.

Tuesday, May 21 Motorists traveling north on I-35 beneath I-535 will encounter alternating lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Ramps will be open both days for the morning and evening commute.

Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

