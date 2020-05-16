Hwy 19 survives recent MN River crest; monitoring continues (May 15, 2019)

Hwys 19 and 93 east of Henderson have reduced weight limits

MANKATO, Minn. – It was nip and tuck, but Highway 19 east of Henderson survived the recent Minnesota River crest and remained open to traffic.

“Fortunately, the forecasted crest was higher than the crest we experienced at that location,” explains Jed Falgren, maintenance engineer. “However, we are not 100 percent certain that we are out of the woods yet, as the Minnesota River remains high and there is a forecast for heavy rain on the weekend. For now, we will keep Highways 19 and 93 on our “watch list.”

In addition, MnDOT crews will be monitoring the areas along Highway 169 between Mankato and Le Sueur during and after the heavy rains. Mudslides in April closed the southbound lanes.

Highways 93 and 19 near Henderson have been impacted by lengthy bouts of flooding and, as such, the road subsurface is saturated and not strong enough to handle the typical 10 ton weight limit. Highway 19 from Highway 169 to Henderson and Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson area currently restricted to a 7 ton weight limit for the time being.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

###