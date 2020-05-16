Hwy 60 paving project begins May 20 with detour from Zumbro Falls to Wabasha (May 15, 2019)

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. – Motorists using Highway 60 will encounter a detour beginning May 20 between Zumbro Falls and Wabasha as crews begin a paving and culvert replacement project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel, a MnDOT contractor, will be resurfacing and replacing culverts on 24 miles of Highway 60 between Zumbro Falls and Wabasha from May 20 to Sept. 20 on this $10.9 million project.

The road will be detoured from May 20 to June 28. The detour, which takes through traffic north on Highway 63 to Lake City and south on Highway 61, is necessary for the replacement of culverts along the road. Local traffic will continue to have access to their homes and businesses by using county and township roads to access the highway, but should be alert to the culvert replacement work.

There will be lane restrictions after the detour is lifted to allow paving work to be completed. The project will take a break July 15-21 during the week of the Spring Creek National event.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy60-resurfacing-zumbrofalls-wabasha/.

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

