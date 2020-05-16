MnDOT reopens Hwy 9 north of Benson (May 15, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (1:30 p.m.)—The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 9 north of Benson. The roadway was temporarily closed due to a semi rollover.
For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
