Hwy 4 construction begins June 17 with detour south of Dunnell (May 16, 2019)

Construction open house set for June 4 in Dunnell

MANKATO, Minn. – The public is encouraged to attend a construction open house for the project on Highway 4 from Sherburn to the Iowa State line on Tuesday, June 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dunnell City Hall.

Construction is expected to begin June 17 with a detour of Highway 4 from Dunnell to the Iowa line. Traffic will be directed to use Martin County Roads 8 and 29 and Iowa roads N26 and A 17. As work progresses the detour will extend north of Dunnell to Sherburn using Martin County Road 13 until completion in late August or early September.

MnDOT staff and the contractor will be available to visit one-on-one with impacted residents and motorists at the open house to answer their questions and address their concerns.

The Highway 4 project includes resurfacing 10 miles of Hwy 4 (mill and overlay) from the Iowa state line to Martin County Road 26 west of Sherburn, replacing two bridges between Dunnell and the Iowa line with box culverts, and repairing drainage pipes that cross the highway.

More detailed information and detour maps for both sections can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy4sherburn/.

Duinick Construction Company of Prinsburg was awarded the project with a bid of $3,749,557.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

