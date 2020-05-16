Southbound Hwy 65 lanes close south of Isanti for several days ahead of detour, week of May 20 (May 16, 2019)

ST CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel Highway 65 between Isanti and East Bethel may encounter delays as the road is reduced to a single lane, then closes and is detoured overnight, the week of May 20. Motorists should plan for the following:

May 20–22 – Southbound Highway 65 between Isanti and East Bethel will be reduced to a single lane during non-rush hours.

Overnight May 22–23 – Southbound Highway 65 between County Road 56/261st Avenue NE and County Road 24/237th Avenue will close overnight. The closure will begin May 22 at 7 p.m., and all lanes will open May 23 by 6 a.m. Motorist should follow the signed detour along County Road 56/261st Avenue NE, County Road 73/University Avenue and County Road 24/237th Avenue, or plan their own alternate route. The six-mile detour adds three miles to the trip.

May 23 – Motorists may encounter a gravel surface and lane closures on southbound Highway 65 during non-rush hours.

The schedule is weather dependent.

The lane and road closures are needed while crews replace a failing underground pipe. For updates on this and other MnDOT projects in Isanti, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties, follow on Twitter @MnDOTCentral, and visit www.mndot.gov/d3.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

# # #