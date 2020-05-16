There were 8,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,649 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Hwy 65 lanes close south of Isanti for several days ahead of detour, week of May 20 (May 16, 2019)

ST CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel Highway 65 between Isanti and East Bethel may encounter delays as the road is reduced to a single lane, then closes and is detoured overnight, the week of May 20. Motorists should plan for the following:

  • May 20–22 – Southbound Highway 65 between Isanti and East Bethel will be reduced to a single lane during non-rush hours.
  • Overnight May 22–23 – Southbound Highway 65 between County Road 56/261st Avenue NE and County Road 24/237th Avenue will close overnight. The closure will begin May 22 at 7 p.m., and all lanes will open May 23 by 6 a.m. Motorist should follow the signed detour along County Road 56/261st Avenue NE, County Road 73/University Avenue and County Road 24/237th Avenue, or plan their own alternate route. The six-mile detour adds three miles to the trip.
  • May 23 – Motorists may encounter a gravel surface and lane closures on southbound Highway 65 during non-rush hours.
  • The schedule is weather dependent.

The lane and road closures are needed while crews replace a failing underground pipe. For updates on this and other MnDOT projects in Isanti, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties, follow on Twitter @MnDOTCentral, and visit www.mndot.gov/d3.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

