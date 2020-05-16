Overnight lane closure in the Moorhead area begin May 19 at 8 p.m. (May 16, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Motorists traveling in the Moorhead area will encounter overnight lane closures on Interstate 94, Highway 10, Highway 75 and other various locations in Moorhead starting Sunday, May 19. The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. each night, and is expected to last through Wednesday, May 22.

Bridge crews will be completing repairs, patching and bridge flushing, which removes winter residue from the bridge decks, rails, bearing and joints.

In addition, highway maintenance repairs will also be completed on I-94 near the Red River Bridge at the same time. That work is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 23.

The work is occurring during overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

