MnDOT to install safety measures at stop lights (May 17, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants motorists to notice stop lights more to reduce crashes at intersections. The agency will apply fluorescent yellow tape at several traffic signal lights in south central Minnesota this summer.

The traffic signal project includes installing florescent yellow tape around the rectangular back plate that contains the green, red and yellow traffic signal lights. This is a proven Federal Highway Administration safety counter measure already used by other states.

“The reflective tape will make the signals look bigger and help motorists be more aware of them,” explained Nick Ollrich, MnDOT traffic engineer. “This will be especially helpful at night and in low-visibility conditions.”

The florescent yellow tape will go on signals at intersections that are considered at higher risk for crashes and may have a record of past crashes. Motorists will see them installed at select state highway intersections in Mankato, North Mankato, Waseca, New Ulm, Worthington, Windom, Jackson, Luverne, Fairmont and St. Peter.

The installation of yellow fluorescent tape around signal lights had become another low-cost tool to help MnDOT improve roadway safety and move Minnesota toward zero deaths.

More information can be found at safety.fhwa.dot.gov/provencountermeasures/pdfs/fhwasa17051.pdf.

