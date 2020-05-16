There were 8,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,650 in the last 365 days.

Construction begins on Hwy 71 from Blackduck to Koochiching county line (May 17, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Construction will begin on Highway 71 from Blackduck to the Koochiching county line beginning Monday, May 20. This work will take place until approximately mid-July. Traffic will be detoured onto Highway 72 and Highway 1.

During this time, crews will complete grading and resurfacing. They will also construct turn lanes, bypass lanes, replace sidewalks, replace culverts as well as make improvements to pedestrian ramps and accessibility.

Motorists can expect delays and should obey traffic control.

The project will benefit the highway with better safety, longer lasting road, improved pedestrian accessibility and drainage.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

