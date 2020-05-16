Hwy 52 paving to begin May 20 Chatfield north to Olmsted County 7, short delays expected (May 17, 2019)

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Highway 52 motorists can expect short traffic delays beginning May 20 when paving work starts on the north end of Chatfield to Olmsted Co. Rd. 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Flaggers will be stopping traffic for short periods so each direction of traffic takes turns in the open lane that’s not being paved at the time. The paving will take place, weathering permitting, during the weekday. The highway is open again after being detoured for a short period earlier this month.

A new detour is planned June 3 until Aug. 6 to replace three box culverts between Olmsted Co. Rd. 16 and Olmsted Co. Rd. 7 North. Traffic will be detoured from Hwy 52 to Olmsted Co. Rd. 7 to Interstate 90. Work in the Chatfield city limits does not require a traffic detour.

In Chatfield, crews are making sidewalk and pedestrian ramp accessibility improvements and replacing traffic signals. Construction work downtown should be completed in late July before Chatfield’s Western Days community celebration.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-marion-chatfield/index.html. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

