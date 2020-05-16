Construction begins on Hwy 59 and Highway 2 overpass (May 17, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Construction will begin on Hwy 59 bridges crossing Hwy 2 and BNSF Railroad east of Erskine, on Monday, May 20. Highway 59 will be closed at that time. Thru Hwy 59 traffic will be detoured using county roads 35, 8 and 41 to McIntosh.

Currently crews are working on reconstruction and replacement of the concrete pavement on Hwy 2 between west city limits in Erskine to the Oak Lake rest area. Traffic is currently in a 2 lane 2 way configuration on the TH 2 eastbound lanes. Bridge repair and maintenance will also be completed on the Hwy 59 overpass as well as replacement of curb, gutter, storm sewer and culverts.

Motorists can expect delays and should obey traffic control.

The project will benefit the highway with better safety, longer lasting road surface and bridge.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

