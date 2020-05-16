There were 8,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,652 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 94 Albany to Sauk Centre lanes close May 21-June 7 (May 17, 2019)

St. Cloud, Minn. – Motorists traveling both directions of Interstate 94 between Albany and Sauk Centre will encounter work crews, heavy equipment, slow traffic and likely delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Tuesday, May 21.

The lane closure will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. All lanes of I-94 will open by June 7. The schedule is weather dependent.

The closures are needed while crews repair pavement along 20 miles of I-94.

Drivers approaching the work zone should slow down, be prepared to stop, and move over to give crews room to safely complete their work.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

