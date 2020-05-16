There were 8,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,652 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Hwy 65 near Isanti lane closures, detour, cancelled until further notice (May 20, 2019)

ST CLOUD, Minn. – The southbound Hwy 65 Isanti to East Bethel lane closures and detour originally scheduled May 20 through May 23 have been postponed due to recent heavy rain in the area.

The new date for the lane closures, overnight detour and underground pipe replacement will be announced when details become available.

For updates on this and other MnDOT projects in Isanti, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties, follow on Twitter @MnDOTCentral, and visit www.mndot.gov/d3.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

# # #

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.