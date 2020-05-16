Open house May 28 in Winona for Hwy 43 reconstruction project (May 21, 2019)

WINONA, Minn. — The public is invited to an open house on Tuesday, May 28 in Winona to offer ideas and learn more about the reconstruction work in 2022 planned for Hwy 43, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Mankato Avenue Reconstruction Project between Sarnia Street and Hwy 61 in Winona is scheduled for 2022.

The project team, including MnDOT, will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Winona Armory 1303 Homer Rd, Winona, MN 55987. The team is interested in learning from the open house visitors about what types of road design and amenities they would like to see included in the reconstruction. The team is also interested in hearing about the challenges people have in walking and biking in their neighborhood, as well as the difficulties they have traveling along Mankato Avenue.

During the open house, people may drop by at any time during the session to talk with the project manager and others, offer ideas, learn more about the project and ask questions. Maps and information will be available for review.

For those interested, there will be walking tour of the study area prior to the open house. Participants should meet at 2:30 p.m., at the Target sign in the parking lot on Mankato Avenue for a half-mile walk. At 6:30 p.m., attendees may participate in a biking audit of the stretch. The activity begins at the armory.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to the project website at www.mankatoavereconstruction.com. Additionally, there are opportunities on the website to share ideas about how people use the road and what their opinions are about the area and how to improve.

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

###