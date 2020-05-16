Hwy 169 St. Peter traffic signals tested for future improvement (May 21, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists on Hwy 169 in St. Peter today and tomorrow (May 21-22) may notice that the traffic signals are not behaving as usual. Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation are out testing and fine-tuning for updated traffic signal plans for all five traffic signals along Hwy 169 in St. Peter for improved traffic flow in the near future.

Over the next few weeks, motorists may see communication hardware installed and additional adjustments as the traffic signals will be integrated into a central traffic management system for advanced performance monitoring.

Once the new system is completed, motorists will benefit from reduced delays, fuel usage and wear and tear on their vehicles. Nationally, updating traffic signal timing has been shown to reduce traffic delay by 15-40 percent, reduce travel times by up to 25 percent, and has a benefit to cost ratio that can exceed 50:1.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###