Hwy 71 through Sauk Centre lanes close, resurfacing begins June 3 (May 21, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists who travel Hwy 71 between Interstate 94 and Fourth Street N in Sauk Centre will encounter road crews, heavy equipment and potential delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Monday, June 3.

The lane closures will occur from sunrise to sunset, up to seven days per week, while crews resurface the road. All lanes of Hwy 71 in Sauk Centre will open by Monday, June 10.

Flaggers and a pilot car will allow alternating one-way traffic through each day’s work zone while crews complete their work. Motorists entering any Hwy 71 work zone from an intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

When complete, the project will result in a smoother ride and preserve the pavement along two miles of Hwy 71.

For more information on other state road projects in Crow Wing County, visit www.mndot.gov/d3, and follow @MnDOTCentral on Twitter.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

