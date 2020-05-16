TRAVEL ADVISORY: Highways in northwestern Minnesota reopen after flooding (May 21, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Highways 175, 220 and 317 in northwestern Minnesota are once again open to traffic according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The roads had been temporary closed due to flooding and resultant water damage.

Motorists should slow down, remain cautious and obey traffic signs. Hwy 175 is safe for travel, but motorists will encounter a damaged pavement section about a mile east of the border with North Dakota. The 1,000 foot section will remain gravel until crews can complete more permanent repairs.

MnDOT crews took advantage of the road closures by conducting routine maintenance activities which will prevent any further impact to motorists in the near future. Crews will continue to do debris pickup and other fixes under traffic until permanent repairs are done.

Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

