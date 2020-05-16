There were 8,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,650 in the last 365 days.

Expect delays at Interstate 94/County Road 159 interchange near Collegeville beginning June 3 (May 22, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists on Interstate 94 and Stearns County Road 159 near Collegeville may encounter delays while crews repair the County Road 159 bridge spanning I-94 beginning Monday, June 3.

Motorists should plan for the following after 7 a.m. June 3:

  • The County Road 159 Bridge spanning I-94 will close. Motorists may follow the signed detours using the I-94/County Road 9 interchange and local roads in Avon, or plan their own alternate routes.
  • Both directions of I-94 at County Road 159 will be intermittently reduced to a single lane.
  • All ramps at the I-94/County Road 159 interchange will remain open.

The bridge and lane closures are needed while crews resurface the County Road 159 bridge deck spanning I-94, replace the bridge’s approach panels and make other repairs while the bridge is closed to traffic.

For more information on other state road projects in Crow Wing County, visit mndot.gov/d3, and follow @MnDOTCentral on Twitter.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

