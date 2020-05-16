Hwy 23 at Jasper reduced to one lane (May 22, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Traffic on Hwy 23 will be intermittently reduced to one lane at Split Rock Creek just outside Jasper’s northern city limits. The lane closure will occur when the railroad receives shipments to repair a bridge at the site and requires space to unload materials onto the shoulder. Motorists can anticipate short delays when flagging operations are present.

The project is scheduled to run through June 15, 2019.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone – please remember: orange cones, no phones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###