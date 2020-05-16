Hwy 93 at Henderson closed due to flooding (May 22, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — (3:30 p.m.) Hwy 93 from Hwy 169 to Henderson closed at 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 22 due to flooding on the Rush River.

Motorists are advised to use Hwy 19 into Henderson for the time being.

This is the third time that Hwy 93 has closed this spring from flooding.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

Highways closed:

Hwy 93 east of Henderson (closed May 22)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

