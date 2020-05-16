MnDOT still seeking public comments on Hwy 197 corridor study in Bemidji (May 23, 2019)

Community members invited to take part through public meetings and an online survey

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Residents and business owners are invited to take part in additional opportunities to provide comments on the Highway 197 corridor study between Bemidji Avenue and Gillett Drive in Bemidji. Along with an online survey, MnDOT will be hosting community members at two public open houses to learn more about the study and provide comments.

Along with providing feedback, participants will be able to learn more about the need for the project and its findings so far. The open houses will be held at the following locations and times:

Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth Street NW, Tuesday, May 28, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Avenue NW, Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Corridor users and business owners can also provide feedback by taking an online survey at mndotforms.formstack.com/forms/paul_bunyan_drive_survey

The corridor study is currently being conducted by KLJ engineering. It currently serves an average of 10,000-16,000 vehicles per day and has a higher than expected crash rate. The final safety enhancements selected for construction will be based upon the results of the study, along with input provided by a community review panel and comments from the public.

A construction project is not currently scheduled, it is anticipated that it would take place in the next five to eight years. The project would seek to improve traffic safety, provide access for multi-modal use, improve traffic flow and upgrade infrastructure.

For more details visit the project website, mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy197-bemidji-study.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You may also e-mail your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###