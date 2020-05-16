There were 8,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,651 in the last 365 days.

Construction on Hwy 53 near Eveleth begins Wednesday, May 29 (May 23, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists can expect single lane closures during road construction on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth beginning Wednesday, May 29. 

Construction on this project between Golf Course Road and north of Hwy 132 includes constructing by-passes on the north and south end of the project as well as conducting bridge rehab work. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during this time period.

The project is scheduled to be complete in September.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.