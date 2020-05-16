Construction on Hwy 53 near Eveleth begins Wednesday, May 29 (May 23, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists can expect single lane closures during road construction on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth beginning Wednesday, May 29.

Construction on this project between Golf Course Road and north of Hwy 132 includes constructing by-passes on the north and south end of the project as well as conducting bridge rehab work. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during this time period.

The project is scheduled to be complete in September.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

###