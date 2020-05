BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists on Hwy 75 will experience a detour between Donaldson and Stephen, beginning Tuesday, May 28 for a culvert replacement project. Traffic will detour onto Hwy 11 and Marshall County Roads 5 and 13.

The $1.1 million project is expected to last through July.

