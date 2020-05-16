Central Minnesota Freight Forum May 31 in St. Cloud (May 24, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The public is invited to a Central Minnesota Freight Forum on Friday, May 31 in St. Cloud to learn more about the shipment of goods in and out of central Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Minnesota Freight Advisory Committee will host the forum from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center at 10 4th Ave. S. in St. Cloud.

The event will focus on the shipment of goods in and out of central Minnesota, the St. Cloud area transportation network, land-use plans and ways freight and transportation professionals work together to provide safe and efficient movement of goods.

The event is free and open to open to the public.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-1774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us .

The Minnesota Freight Advisory Committee was established in 1998 as a partnership between business and government to advise the state on policy matters and major issues relating to freight in Minnesota. To learn more about the MFAC and other events go to mndot.gov/ofrw/mfac/.

# # #