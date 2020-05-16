MnDOT conducts wetland documentation ahead of 2022 construction project on Highway 200 (May 24, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting June 17 through mid-August, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with White Earth Nation, will begin environmental documentation of wetlands along Highway 200 between Highway 59 and Roy Lake.

The documentation project will be completed within approximately 100 feet of the existing shoulder of Highway 200. It will consist of visual observations of plant species and evidence of hydrology (standing water or saturation), and small holes will be dug to observe soil characteristics. Tall pink flags will be used to locate the wetlands.

This required work is part of the project development process for a construction project set for the summer of 2022.

The work should not affect traffic flow or speeds; however, MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution and watch for crews working near the shoulder.

Public open houses pertaining to the project will be scheduled at a later date.

MnDOT is in the process and mailing postcards to property owners along Highway 200 whose property falls within the project limits will be notified, and should see their postcard from MnDOT for contact information and potential next steps.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

###