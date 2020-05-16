Hwy 93 at Henderson opens (again) (May 24, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — (9:00 a.m.) Hwy 93 from Hwy 169 to Henderson opened this morning around 9 a.m. after closing on Wednesday, May 22 due to flooding on the Rush River.

Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution along Hwy 93 and be alert for rising water as flooding in the Rush River Basin has not been very predictable.

This is the third time that Highway 93 has closed this spring from flooding.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

Highways open:

Hwy 93 east of Henderson (closed May 22 – open May 24)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

