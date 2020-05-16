Lane closures, delays begin on Hwy 10 Clear Lake to Big Lake after Memorial Day, May 28 (May 24, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Both directions of Hwy 10 between Hwy 24 in Clear Lake and Lakeshore Drive in Big Lake will encounter periodic single-lane closures to install permanent road markings beginning Tuesday, May 28.

The lane closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily and take about one week to complete. Good weather conditions are necessary to do this work.

Be alert for lane shifts, slow or stopped traffic, and flaggers controlling traffic at adjacent roads or driveway entrances.

The work is being done to complete a $7 million project that began in June 2018 that reconstructed eastbound Hiwy 10 between Clear Lake and Big Lake using full-depth reclamation, installed a new Reduced Conflict Intersection at the Hwy 10/County Road 23 intersection in Becker, extended turn lanes, repaired underground pipes and other drainage infrastructure, and improved pedestrian safety and accessibility.

For more information on MnDOT projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org .

# # #