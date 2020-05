DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —No parking will be permitted on Highway 7 in Ortonville on Tuesday, May 28, weather permitting. Parking will not be permitted from Pacific Ave. to McCloud St. to protect vehicles from paint over-spray.

No parking is expected to last a day.

